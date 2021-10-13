The director general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, and the chief of naval staff, Admiral A. Z. Gambo, are set to discuss maritime security at the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN).

The NIMASA boss and the CNS are to join other stakeholders in the maritime sector to proffer a holistic approach towards addressing the security constraints in the sector.

The event themed: “Maritime Security Efforts in Nigeria: Government and Private Sector Partnerships”, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, in Lagos.

Aside NIMASA DG and the CNS, other special guests of honour to grace the occasion include the acting managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko.

According to the Chairman of the MASPAN Board of Trustees who is also the Chief Host of the programme, Rear Admiral Francis Akpan (retd.), the event will provide an appropriate platform for NIMASA, Nigerian Navy and other stakeholders to highlight and consolidate on the gains recorded in the area of maritime security in recent times.