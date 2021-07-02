The director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has fumed at the early retirement scheme which allows senior officers in the agency to opt for early retirement.

The scheme, also known as golden handshake, is part of the agency’s condition of service and is set aside for staff on grade levels 15 to 17 with less than five years in service.The practice of golden handshake, though not new in NIMASA, happened twice during the tenure of the immediate past DG, Dr Dakuku Peterside, and Patrick Akpobolokemi.Developments within have shown that the deputy director, public relations of the agency, Philips Kyanet, the director maritime labour services, Olayemi Abass, two deputy directors and 22 other staff are exiting the agency to take advantage of the voluntary retirement scheme.

However, speaking to LEADERSHIP during the send forth party for Kyanet, the NIMASA DG said he wouldn’t encourage early staff retirement as it robs the agency of experienced professionals.

He however noted that none of the retiring senior officers can say that he was forced to leave the service, adding that he personally frowns at the golden handshake.

He described Kyanet as an asset to the agency and a reliable staff that would be remembered by the agency.