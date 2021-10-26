The director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has called on the international maritime community to support Nigeria’s bid for reinstatement into Category C, ahead of the December International Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s council election.

The NIMASA boss also requested removal of Nigeria by the global shipping community from the war risk zone designation, which he said, leads to increased insurance premium.

Speaking at the third seminar of the Atlantic Centre in Lisbon Portugal, Jamoh sought the support of Nigeria’s friends to vote the country into the council of IMO in the election that comes up in few weeks time.

“We ask for your vote and count on your continued confidence in the efforts of Nigeria to work in partnership with other nation states in the Gulf of Guinea to continue keeping our corridor of the Atlantic Ocean a safe passage for seafarers, their vessels and the vital supplies they transport for our common sustenance.”

The DG, however, explained recent efforts of the federal government to make the country’s waters safer for crew members, vessels and cargoes.

He added that deployment of security vessels on waters adjoining the Atlantic Ocean should be in line with international laws without undermining the national sovereignty of countries within West and Central Africa.

“In 2018, Nigeria initiated a project known as Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure (Deep Blue Project), as a robust tool to combat piracy, armed robbery, and other maritime crimes within Nigeria’s territorial waters and by extension the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

“To further bolster Nigeria’s effort in fighting crimes at sea, the government signed into law the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act, (SPOMO) 2019. Since the law came into effect, convictions of at least 20 pirates have been secured under the Act with offenders currently serving various jail terms,” he pointed out.

Whilst multilateral and multinational collaboration and cooperation are desirable for maintaining safety and security of not only the Atlantic but the entire oceans and seas of the planet Earth, he noted that, such must be done within the complex web of international relations and diplomacy so as not to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country, big or small.