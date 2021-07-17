The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has donated relief items to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kebbi State to reduced their hardship.

Presenting the items which comprise12 sewing machines, 12 grinding machines, 50 hair clippers and 12 vulcanising machines in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, director general of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh said the items are for victims of flood, boat mishaps and those displaced due to insecurity and natural disasters.

Other items, according to him were 12 generators, two tricycles, four motorcycles and 12 water pumping machines, respectively.

Jimoh, represented by deputy director of the agency, Port Harcourt office, Murad Ahmed noted that the gesture was to complement the already magnanimous efforts of the state government under the able leadership of Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Receiving items on behalf of Governor,Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, secretary to the state governemnt (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri commended the gesture for remembering victims in the state and urged other agencies to emulate NiMASA.

