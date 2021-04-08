ADVERTISEMENT

BY MARK ITSIBOR |

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in collaboration with Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Bayelsa State government are set to resuscitate the Railway Foundry for the benefit of the country.

This was revealed when the DG of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, in the company of the managing director of NRC, Engr Fidet Okhiria and some other senior executives of both organisations inspected the Nigerian Railway foundry located within the NRC complex in Ebutte metta Lagos.

Dr. Jamoh stated that during his recent presentation to the Federal Executive Council(FEC) to get approval to commence the removal of wrecks from our territorial waters, he was asked where such wrecks will be kept and what plans he has for the removed wrecks.

He said, “If we remove wrecks holistically as we proposed, we need to make provision for where they will be kept and how we can recycle them for economic benefits. That’s why I spoke with the MD of Nigerian Railway, and Bayelsa State government which had earlier indicated an interest in wreck recycling and with a technical partner from South Africa to come and invest in the Nigerian Railway foundry.”

Jamoh indicated that the foundry will create several jobs with spare parts for shipbuilding and ship repairs, thereby saving foreign exchange for the country. He noted that not only wrecks will be recycled at the foundry but other damaged iron-based components and metals such as scrapped cars and machinery.

Engr. Okhiria was delighted that their prayers are gradually been answered and promised that the NRC will support NIMASA. He said, “I am happy to receive DG NIMASA with open arms. We have the space; we have some little equipment we are no longer putting to use because of newer technologies. And now that NIMASA has indicated interest, we are ready to come together and collaborate.”