ABIODUN SIVOWAKU,

Director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh has promised to prioritise maritime education and professionalism in the transport sector, while working hand-in-hand with the governing board to achieve the set goals of Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies (CELTRAS). He disclosed this during his inauguration as chairman, Governing Board of CELTRAS, University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The inauguration, which took place at the university’s Institute of Petroleum Studies Auditorium was supervised by the acting vice chancellor of UNIPORT, Professor Stephen Okodudu. It was attended by many academic and non-academic staff. Jamoh’s investiture followed his appointment in October as the chairman of the 10-member governing board of CELTRAS. Okodudu had said Jamoh was chosen by virtue of his position as the director-general of NIMASA, emphasising that his appointment is an eloquent testimony to his outstanding contributions to national development.

In his remarks, the NIMASA director-general, who holds a doctorate in Logistics and Transport Management from the University of Port Harcourt, said he felt honoured to lead the great team towards accomplishing the noble mission and objectives of the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies. He said that, “Transportation is life and life is transportation, the board will strive to surpass the university’s target and intention for creating the centre”.

“NIMASA, on its part, has a mandate enshrined in its enabling Act, which includes maritime education. Hopefully, we shall achieve the mandate of maritime education and professionalism in the country.” With the inauguration of the CELTRAS board coming at a time when the federal government is trying to improve and expand the transportation infrastructure across the country, Jamoh said the centre had its work cut out.