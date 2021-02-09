BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The management of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) on Tuesday tipped Lagos State as the best in maritime safety in the country.

The Director General, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh who stated this when he led top management of the agency on a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House, Ikeja, emphasized that in spite of high rate of insecurity in the maritime sector in the country, Lagos remains the only state that has the highest maritime security.

While identifying areas of partnerships between the state government and NIMASA, the DG said the extinction of the fishing industry is due to insecurity on the waterways, adding that the agency is ready to partner with Lagos State to ensure safety on the waterways.

“We are seeing the extinction of the fishery industry due to maritime insecurity. 98 per cent of the maritime insecurity originates from land to sea but Lagos still remains the state that has the highest maritime security,” he said.

Other areas of partnerships are the ferry services, waste management on the sea, and the extension and development of the shipping industry.

He further said the maritime industry, if well harnessed, could generate $90 trillion for the country and help the country diversify and end its reliance on oil.

In his response, the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the state is responsible for over 70 per cent maritime activities, saying, “it’s important we work collaboratively.

“Another area of partnership is in the area of wreckage. Once we find those wreckages, we should put them out. We are at the stage of completing 15 jetties in the state. We have moved over 250,000 passengers through our ferries in less than a year. Our plan is to develop the waterways where people do a lot. It is a deliberate strategy we need to look at, ” Sanwo-Olu said.