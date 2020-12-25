In this report, ERNEST NZOR writes on digital identity and the challenges of harmonising data for national development.

Having a means of identification improves one’s access to a number of services, and a trusted national identification system makes businesses more confident when they engage with new customers and other enterprises. This improves everything from bank lending to tax collection for the government.

Unfortunately, this is not the reality in Nigeria. For decades the country has operated without proper identification systems making it harder and complicated for the people to access basic services in the country.

In other climes, your digital identity is your foundational characteristic and description that identify you as a unique individual of such nations, but in Nigeria we are yet to identify the major means of identification.

Majority of the population in Nigeria, now have little understanding of why they need proper means of identification, who can blame them? Efforts of the government to provide a trusted identification system have led to duplicity of efforts.

At present, there are more than four acceptable means of identification in Nigeria: the Bank Verification Number (BVN), Driver’s Licence, Voters’ Card, International Passport, and the National Identification Number (NIN) Card. There is also birth certificate issued by the National Population Commission (NPC) which is the right of every citizen. They are neither harmonised nor interoperable. Rather, they are use-case specific.

The BVN is tied to the banking sector and can only be issued by that industry. The driver’s licence is tied to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which is only available to persons above 18 years. The voter’s card is issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enable citizens choose their leaders. Then there’s the international passport issued by the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS).

The identity system – NIN – also known as national identity card, issued by the NIMC, is supposed to be the ultimate means of identification for Nigerians whether at home or abroad. But it has failed due to Nigerians’ poor response to the enrolment process.

Now various innovators and initiatives are trying to harmonise the identity system by rejigging the process from the ground-up. It starts with capturing of personal information and biometrics of Nigerians and then tying that information with the other identity systems.

But to do that, these initiatives have to grapple with a very crucial question: how can they get Nigerians to take this process seriously? NIN should be used to gather all records about individuals on demographic data, fingerprints, head-to-shoulder facial picture, other biometric data and digital signature in the National Identity Database, making it less cumbersome to confirm and verify your identity when you engage in travels and transactions.

The head of Corporate Communications, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Kayode Adegoke, in an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday, urged Nigerians to ensure that their NIN is captured in their SIM registration data.

He called on Nigerians who have enrolled in the NIMC scheme but have lost their NIN to dial *346# to retrieve the NIN. He said that the USSD code is available in all networks.

Adegoke said: “Nigerians have to visit any of our centres to enrol as directed by the federal government and thereafter link the NIN with their SIM.

“A unique identity is strategic for tackling insecurity and the welfare of the people and NIN) is a unique identity as entrenched in the law of the federation.

“With this law, government at the federal level had commenced the harmonisation of all identities in the country. The NIMC has licenced agents to conduct enrolment on behalf of the commission and the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim(Pantami), recently approved the licencing of some agents including some state governments, government institutions, NGOs, and others to expand the scope of enrolment by increasing the enrolment centres to 10,000 and making the registration and issuance of NIN available and accessible to all Nigerians and legal residents,” he said.

Kayode said the harmonisation is to ensure a single database, owned and managed by the commission, adding that the harmonised identity data management system would help in the global fight against terrorism and ensure national security and public safety of Nigerians and foreigners alike.

He thanked Pantami for directing the suspension of new SIM registration by network operators and also ordering that SIM owners without NIN should be blocked from the networks if they failed to register for NIN. This is to ensure SIM harmonisation which will help in addressing security challenges in Nigeria.

While lamenting the poor enrolment for NIN by Nigerians, he noted that in a country of about 206 million citizens, NIMC has enrolment figure of 43 million as at 18th December, 2020, which means that over 160 million Nigerians are yet to register.

The regional figures indicated equal distribution across the North and South. The highest numbers of enrolments are in the big cities while states with poor network connectivity and/or frequent conflicts show the lowest enrolment figures. Lagos State recorded the highest enrolment figure of 5,016,221.

At a press recent conference in Abuja, the director-general/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, said due to the ineffective identity management system, the Federal government is taking steps to ensure a speedy harmonisation of the citizens’ identification data by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Aziz said: “The harmonisation of the database has also become important because of the present global security challenges and the urgent need for Nigeria to join the international community in the fight against transnational crimes and criminality. NIMC, according to Aziz, remains committed to ensuring the enlistment of all Nigerians in the nation’s identity database.

“The main thrust and commitment of the commission is to provide proof of legal identity in the form of unique digital ID to enable access to service, rights and protections.

“Any good foundational ID systems must have linkages with functional ID systems, hence our collaboration and partnerships with public and private sector organisations,” he said.

He noted that NIMC’s collaboration with other organisations concerned with data identity is in alignment with government’s policy on leveraging authenticated NIN for service provision.