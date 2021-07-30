The National Identity Management Commission has announced that it has recorded more than 60 million unique national identity numbers (NIN) in the National Identity Database (NIDB).

A statement signed by head, corporate communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, commended the minister of communications and digital economy Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, for his invaluable leadership and to all the stakeholders and partners.

He said the feat couldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of all stakeholders including the general public, adding that the transformational value of a robust and inclusive foundational ID system in today’s world cannot be overstated.

“As a commission, we’re committed to keeping this momentum of scaling up and speeding up NIN issuance nationwide for better identification, authentication and improved service delivery.

“It is the primary identification for all citizens and legal residents. Remember, your NIN is your Identity. Enrol once and be identified for life,” he added.