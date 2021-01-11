ADVERTISEMENT

Days after embarking on a strike action, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said its normal enrolment services for the National Identification Number (NIN) will commence today nationwide.

The director-general/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, who disclosed in a statement made available to journalists by the head of corporate communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, yesterday in Abuja, noted that the enrollment services have been fully restored at all NIMC offices nationwide as the glitches experienced since January 6, 2021 have been sorted out.

“Enrolment services were temporarily disrupted when the local chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) of NIMC embarked on an industrial action on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 immediately after their congress.

“However, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali (Pantami), who promptly intervened in the matter, has assured the workers of looking into their grievances and advised them to empathise with Nigerians especially at this time that linkage of the NIN with the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards is ongoing for the security of lives and property in the country,” he said.

Engr. Aziz, who commended Nigerians for their understanding in the face of the challenges posed by the two-day hiatus in the enrolment, stressed NIMC management’s avowed pursuit of the welfare, health and safety of all staff of the commission.

The DG, therefore, enjoined staff to go about their normal duties while fully observing the COVID-19 protocols as they enroll Nigerians and other eligible individuals.

He also gave assurance that more Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) would be made available to staff, in addition to those already donated by the World Bank which had since been distributed to all NIMC offices nationwide for use.