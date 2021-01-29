Some workers of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have been accused of selling forms for NIN registration to applicants in Jalingo, Taraba State.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the forms were sold to applicants at the rate of N2,500 each at the NIMC head office at Amazon district, along House of Assembly in Jalingo.

Our correspondent observed that copies of the forms that applicants were compelled to purchase were stamped with the signature of a NIMC staff while the ones without the signature were rejected.

Our correspondent, who went with one Mr Njure Daniel to confirm the allegations, purchased the form from one of the staff and was given express access to register amid the crowd.

While speaking to the state coordinator of NIMC, Mr Moses Musa Maimadu on the activities of his staff, he said he had heard about it severally, adding that he has taken his time to fish out those engaging in the act.

According to Maimadu “this are activities of hoodlums, who use the identity of a NIMC staff, some sell the form N3000, N2000 and even N1000, but I have spoken to the police, and we are working assiduously to get them whether NIMC staff or any outsider.”