BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

Coordinator of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in new Kuchingoro camp, Abuja, Enoch Yohanna, has said the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has a bigger role to play in managing insecurity crises in Nigeria.

Yohanna told LEADERSHIP Weekend in Abuja, that any country that don’t have data will be faced with problem, adding that “the National Identity Management have bigger role to play in time of crises management because they have a good database, a strong database to collect all the information of citizens.

“For instance the tracing of missing loved one, it should be done by NIMC, they should collaborate with the humanitarian agencies because all information are been captured and they should provide form for the Internally Displayed Persons while they are capturing them.