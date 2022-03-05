Director-general of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Engr. Aliyu Azeez, wants the National Identity Number (NIN) to become a mandatory requirement for accessing all kinds of government services.

To this end, he has solicited the support of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, (BPSR).

Azeez made the appeal when he led a delegation of NIMC management staff on a visit to Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, the director general of BPSR in his office.

According to the NIMC boss, their visit was to register their gratitude to Arabi and his team at the bureau for facilitating the adoption of NIN in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Nigerian Immigration Service’s international passport.

According to a press release by the principal information officer of BPSR, Aliyu Umar Aliyu, Azeez noted that the number of Nigerians who had enrolled for their NIN had risen to 75 million, from seven million in 2015.

Engr. Azeez further revealed that their agency had developed the NIMC mobile App with which members of the general public can access vital information about their NIN enrolment and print out.

In his remarks, Arabi lauded the NIMC director general for the ‘remarkable’ work he is doing to actualise the corporate mandate of the commission, and to also facilitate the enrolment of millions of Nigerians into its citizens’ database.

He called on other management staff of NIMC to lend their support to Engr. Azeez, whom he said had remained steadfast and committed to actualising the visions and missions of the commission.

Arabi assured that BPSR was ready to deploy its Self-Assessment Tool (SAT) program on NIMC with a view to identifying the areas of weakness and challenges facing the commission, amid the great successes it had also recorded.