The forging Africa mechanical engineers project an initiative of Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NImechE), in partnership with the United Kingdom-based Royal Academy of Engineering has gave granted funding to young Nigerians engineers to boost the capacity of young mechanical engineering students and graduates in Nigeria.

Addressing journalist during the while presenting the grants in Abuja, the Project Manager/Grant Awardee of FAFME, Mrs Osazoduwa Agboneni, said the project aimed at bridging the gap between the gown and the engineering institution through capacity building, by supporting young engineers to be entrepreneurs.

The grants were presented to the youths after a competition of promising engineering skills ranging from mental fabrication, Palm Paint, Robotic Fish, Voice Controlled Solar Assisted Wheelchair, among other.

Agboneni said, “The idea is to turn young engineers to be entrepreneurs, we are going to the continue mentoring, through our mentoring platform which is the Nigerian Institution of mechanical engineers internship and mentorship platform”.

Joshua Chinonso as the winner go home with 1000 pounds while the second winner also get 300 pounds and 200 pounds for the third winner, with a complementary prize of 100 pounds for the only female that made it to the final.

In his remarks, board chairman of FAFME, Engr. Robinson Ejilah, noted that mechanical engineering is the heart of economic growth and job creation to transform productivity and enhance efficiency development.

He said the innovation idea is to close the gap between industry and classroom, to also retrain the engineering the practice in Nigeria.

The winner include, Owner of Robotic Fish project: Joshua Chinonso Prince, Udeolisa, Augustine Chukwudalu, Eyaufe Joshua, Kelvin-Nwosu Glenn Ikechukwu, project of Voice Controlled Solar Assisted Wheelchair: Kingsley Okoli, Lawrence Adu, David Daniel, Lawal Samuel and Chieloka Ibekwe with the Palm Paint Project.