The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has commenced an audit of aviation equipment at the Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna and Katsina airports to ensure the safety of passengers.

This was disclosed by the director general, NIMET, Prof. Mansur Matazu, in a goodwill message at the 2021 safety week, organised by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Matazu said the audit of NIMET’s equipment includes assessment and evaluation of equipment and infrastructure across all the airports in the country and would make recommendations where necessary for improved safety and service delivery.

“In a move to ensure that the giant steps taken and gains made by the agency in the aviation sector in recent years are not eroded, on my assumption of office earlier this year, my office and the management of NIMET constituted an aviation task team.

“The work of the team is to assess and evaluate the state of our equipment and infrastructure across all the airports in the country and make recommendations where necessary, for improved safety and service delivery.

“The team has so far assessed the nation’s airports in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Katsina, Kano and currently in Port Harcourt enroute Calabar airports. Assessment of other airports has also been scheduled to commence soon,” he said.

Matazu, however, added that the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the nation’s aviation sector is unprecedented as the sector recorded decline in passenger traffic and revenue generated.

“The impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on global air transport is unprecedented. Last year has been particularly difficult for the aviation sector as a result of the tremendous decline in passenger traffic and generated revenues,” he stressed.

Matazu, however, said the programme will facilitate and strengthen the recovery of Nigeria’s aviation sector from the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that, “it is my desire that the outcome of this event leads to safer air navigation and all-round development of the aviation sector in Nigeria.”