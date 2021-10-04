The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), yesterday said it has started investing N2 billion for improvement in marine meteorological equipment to mitigate risk in the nation’s maritime sector.

In a statement issued by NiMet and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, the director general, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, said this, relying on an official document titled: ‘Comprehensive Aide Memoire On NiMet-NIMASA Proposed Collaboration,’ when he paid a courtesy visit to the director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh.

According to Matazu, the N2 billion project proposed by NiMet is intended to offer world class marine services to all mariners, oil and gas sector, ocean researchers as well as the fisheries sector.

The project will also include the upgrade and expansion of NiMet’s automatic marine stations including installations of tide gauge, buoy systems and establishment of a dedicated central marine forecast office (CMFO).

Recall that NiMet and the NIMASA have discovered the need for an effective collaboration geared towards meeting international marine meteorological standards set by the world Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to enhance the capacities of both agencies to provide relevant tools for maritime security, effective service delivery and sustainable development of the marine environment.

Part of the collaboration is to also enhance the capacity of both agencies to deliver products and services to the various socio-sectors related to maritime safety, security, marine environment protection and other maritime activities.

NiMet on its own part has equally put adequate measures in place to ensure adequate mitigation of maritime risks occasioned by the increasing variability of extreme weather.

According to Matazu, to bring this collaboration to fruition, the intervention and support of the respective ministries (aviation and transportation) is key, adding that it is a huge project considering the expected deliverables.

Matazu emphasised that the proposed collaboration will be mutually beneficial to both agencies because of value creation and addition.

He said: “It will be a fulfilment of our statutory functions of providing weather services in marine, environmental pollution and bio-meteorology for climate and human activities.

“Also, to issue weather forecasts for safe operation of aircraft, ocean-going vessels, and oil rigs.”