BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

The Director General (DG) of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) Professor Sani Mashi has commissioned a weather monitoring station at the Kaduna State University (KASU).

According to him, weather station was needed in educational institutions because it was where the manpower that are supposed to be managing the country’s weather are trained.

He said the manpower can be capacities such as teachers, engineers, environmental managers, doctors and many others who need to have adequate information about meteorology and this is why the station was provided in KASU.

“The station is built in the university so that the students can appreciate the value of meteorology and the teachers will also make use of it for meteorological information, for better teaching and conducting of researches for impacting positively to the environment within which the university is located.

The DG called on the relevant authorities to facilitate the study of meteorology as a degree course in KASU to enable proper and vast studies in the field.

” The need for degrees in meteorology is also much needed so as to train Nigerians on the act of measuring the various variables of the weather”,the DG said.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of KASU, Professor Muhammad Tanko, noted that the weather observatory station which was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment that was fully sponsored by NIMET had since been put into operation.

He reiterated KASU’s commitment in extending relationship with NIMET in other areas of mutual interest and appealed to the DG for the continuous implementation of their MoU, especially in the area of staff training.

He thanked the DG for the gesture and supporting numerous academic institutions across the country.