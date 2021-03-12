By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), has inaugurated meteorological station at the Modibbo Adama University, Yola.

Prof. Sani Abubakar, Director General of the Agency said, the station would enhance data collection of students, staff laboratory and improve research and development in the institution.

Located at the Geography department, the facility is expected to be cited per 100km and with Nigeria’s over 900,000 square kilometer landmass, the country needs over 9000 stations.

The NIMET Boss reiterated the willingness of the agency in provide funding of research for staff of the university.

Prof. Abdullahi Tukur, Vice Chancellor, said the station would be used to facilitate academic practical at different levels of study in the institution.

Tukur promised to maintain the station through Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NIMET and the institution.