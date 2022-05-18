The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms across the country for three days.

NiMet, in its weather outlook, predicted cloudy conditions, which started Monday through Tuesday with sunshine intervals over the Northern region in the morning hours and will end on Wednesday.

The report also stated that thunderstorms are expected over parts of Adamawa and Taraba states in the afternoon and evening hours.

Part of the report read that “cloudy conditions with spells of sunshine are expected over the central region in the morning hours. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kwara, Kogi and Plateau states.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the Inland and the coastal cities of the South with few thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom State in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Imo, Ebonyi, Ado-ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Cross river, Akwa ibom Rivers, Delta and Enugu state.”

The report also predicted a cloudy atmosphere today with sunshine intervals over the Northern region in the morning hours.

Also, there will be isolated thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa and Taraba state later in the day.

It predicted isolated thunderstorms over the entire region during the afternoon and evening hours.

There will also be strong winds, which are likely to precede the rains and as such, unsecured objects and weak buildings may be blown away.

It further predicted that trees, roofs, electrical poles and their wiring might be displaced.