The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in its weather alert, has forecast a possible rise in temperature in some states across the country.

The director general, Prof. Mansur Matazu, areas expected to record temperature greater than 35°C and less than 40°C include parts of; Niger, Kwara, FCT, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba, a statement from the Central Forecast Office indicated.

The entire inland states of the south (excluding Enugu) and most parts of the coastal states (excluding Lagos) are expected to be in the same temperature range.

The two days forecast, however, observed that on February 1st, places in the south that are expected to be in the same temperature range include parts of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Cross River.

ADVERTISEMENT

NiMet has therefore advised people to drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration in order to cope and stay safe during the harsh temperature.

The agency also advises against leaving humans or animals in cars for long, especially young children and rather to stay in the shade such as trees, and wear light and bright clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT