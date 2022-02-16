The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted normal annual rainfall in its seasonal rainfall prediction for 2022.

Making the presentation in Abuja yesterday, the minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said the prediction indicates that the annual rainfall amount is expected to be normal in most parts of the country.

This is even as the director-general, NiMet Prof. Mansur Matazu said: “the challenges of variability in climate viz a viz global warming which has in recent times given rise to high rainfall amounts occurring within a short duration has made flash flood episodes more frequent. Several roads were decimated in 2021, among which are the Maiwa bridge, along Bauchi – Kano highway, Ningi local government area of

Bauchi state, the single day rainfall event of 16th July 2021 over Lagos metropolis which flooded a large portion of Lagos Island including the

ADVERTISEMENT

popular Balogun market. Increased severity of dry spells episodes in parts of Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Gombe and Nasarawa states.

“With such recurring extreme events, the seasonal climate prediction becomes a veritable tool to notify relevant stakeholders and emergency managers of the anticipated rainfall pattern within the season for necessary mitigation plans.”

Also, parts of the minister’s speech read that “for the annual total rainfall, the prediction indicates that the annual rainfall amount is expected to be normal in most parts of the country.

“The annual rainfall amount is expected to range from 390 mm in the North to over 2790 mm in the South. Annual rainfall amount ranging from 390 mm to 790 mm is anticipated in some parts of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Katsina and Sokoto states. The central states such as Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi, Benue and the FCT, as well as Ekiti, Osun and Oyo are anticipated to record 1190 mm to 1590 mm of total rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister further said the seasonal rainfall prediction also revealed that “from May to August, 2022 dry spells of different degrees of severity ranging from mild to severe, are predicted for different parts of the country.

“Moderate dry spell persisting for up to 15 days is predicted over parts of Adamawa, Benue, Kogi, Ekiti, Kwara, Niger, FCT, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Gombe. Parts of Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Nasarawa and Plateau states may experience a severe dry spell that could persist for up to 20 days or longer in June 2022.”

The highlights of the prediction showed that “the earliest onset of the planting season (beginning of planting activities) is expected about February 28, 2022 in the coastal parts of the country while the onset of rainfall is expected to occur between April and May in the central states, and eventually within June to July in the Northern states.

“The onset of the planting season is predicted to be normal over most parts of Nigeria with a few areas having it earlier while some areas having it delayed

“Rainfall cessation dates across most parts of the county in 2022 is predicted to be near the long-term average conditions. The window between the Onset and cessation dates can be regarded as safe periods for the planting of various crops in accordance with their cropping calendars. The growing season is predicted to last between 250-300 days in Southern parts of the country, and 100 to 200 days in the North. Noteworthy, are areas around Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Benue, Bayelsa, and Rivers which are likely to experience shorter than normal length of growing season. However, prolonged length of growing season is anticipated in parts of Plateau, Kaduna, Edo, and Imo States”.