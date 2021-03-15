The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted three days sunshine and dust haze from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet predicted this in its weather outlook, released on Sunday in Abuja.

It predicted sunny skies to prevail over the Northern region with the exception of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Bauchi where dust haze conditions are expected on Monday.

NIMET said the North central cities should be in partly cloudy skies with spells of sunshine throughout the forecast period.

It envisaged increased cloudiness over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South with prospects of localised thunderstorms over parts of Calabar, Eket, Yenagoa, Lagos, Ijebu-ode and Port Harcourt during the afternoon and evening periods.

“On Tuesday, sunny skies are expected over the Northern region with patches of clouds over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Southern Borno during the forecast period.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the North central cities during the forecast period.

“Inland and Coastal cities in the South should be in cloudy atmosphere with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Enugu, Edo, Delta, Imo, Anambra, Ogun, Oyo, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers and Akwa Ibom later in the day,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, dust haze conditions are expected over the Northern region throughout the forecast period on Wednesday.

NiMet forecasts sunny skies with patches of clouds over the North central cities with slim chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Abuja and Kogi state in the afternoon and evening periods.

The agency anticipates that Inland cities and the Coastal belt will be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with good prospects of thunderstorms over the entire region in the afternoon and evening periods. (NAN)