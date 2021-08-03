The director-general of Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet) Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, said adopting, implementation and utilisation of weather and climate information for national planning is one amongst the several solutions to achieving the objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiative.Professor Matazu stated this while speaking as the keynote speaker at the 61st annual conference of the Association of Nigerian Geographers, which held at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, where he made a presentation with the theme: ‘Providing weather and climate information towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria.’

Spokesperson person of NiMet, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim said in his presentation, the NiMet boss also added that virtually all the NiMet’s products and services are geared towards mitigating disasters especially the weather-induced components of it.

According to him, “NiMet’s services cut across almost all the socio-economic sectors of our economy and are aimed at generating climate-smart decision-making which in turn contributes to the reduction of poverty among the citizenry.

“Similarly, our range of products either directly or as inputs by other, stakeholders, example in agriculture, maritime, health, water resources, disaster management amongst others (if quantified in financial terms) are catalysts for socio-economic benefits.

“NiMet also engages stakeholders in the agricultural sector. A big part of the agency’s seasonal climate prediction is focused on agriculture for food security and sustainable development. The agency carries out downscaling activities where forecasts for the agricultural sector are cascaded to the last mile through Roving seminars, Workshops and Field operations.”

In that same vein, president of the association, professor Adamu Tanko, pointed out that the theme of the programme: ‘Geography and the Sustainable Development Goals,’ was strategically chosen as it aims to showcase how the study of the environment, which is the business of geography facilitates as well as accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals particularly in Nigeria.