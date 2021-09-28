The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has said appropriate government policy framework coupled with adaptation and mitigation strategies of climate change will reduce vulnerability of the populace to climate change.

Speaking at the weekend on the theme, “Climate Issues, Opportunities and Solutions In Nigeria,” at the British High Commission’s conference hosted by the Youth Consultation on Climate Change and Nationally Determined Contributions (YCCCNDC), the director general, NIMET, Prof. Mansur Matazu, explained that the agency has built infrastructure, developed competencies for effective delivery of its service as indigenous but international in nature with global relevance.

According to the NIMET boss, with global relevance and visibility, NIMET’s products and services are available and multi-sectoral in applications and increasingly important to understand.

He stressed that the government alone cannot do it, hence, the need for effective partnerships and integration of meteorological information into planning and implementation of development programmes are strategies for managing weather-related risks in all sectors of the economy.

“Effective collaboration with MDAs, state governments, NGOs, universities and research institutes on sustainable strategies to reduce the effects of climate change in Nigeria. These collaborative partnerships will only be sustainable with youths as climate actors and as integral part of the solution.

“These NIMET services are key instruments to reduce effects of changing climate and restore the degrading ecosystem in the country. NIMET, as part of our statutory responsibility, will continue to provide a meteorological early warning system, identifying severe weather events related to climate change,” he pointed out.

Matazu explained that the agency embarked on making regular weather and climate predictions to help the public mitigate effects of climate change by way of Early Warning Systems (EWSs), and regular assessment of impacts of climate change.