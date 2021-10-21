The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has announced that it trained 60,000 farmers and extention officers in four tears on the application of the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), for improved crops and livestocks yields.

This was disclosed by the director-general of NiMet, Prof Mansur Matazu, in his presentation at the 2021 World Food Day (WFD), held recently.

Matazu, speaking on the topic, “The 2021 Growing Season; Forcast, Reality and the Role of NiMET”, said the agency has taken SCP very seriously because it is critical to farmers and their yields

Matazu, who revealed that between 2016 and 2019, 45 local government and 180 villages areas covered with over 5,000 farmers and extention officers were trained on the application of the SCP for agricultural production, said crop weather calender and livestock comfortability index were being provided.

“Between 2017 to 2021, 104 local government and 727 village areas covered with over 60,000 farmers and extension officers were trained on the application of the SCP for agricultural production,” the DG said.

He also disclosed that availability of accurate and timely meteorological data and information has boosted both crop and livestock yields in various states across the country, including Abuja, Yobe, Katsina, Kwara and others.

According to Prof Matazu, the SCP entails onset and cessation dates of the cropping seasons, length of growing period, rainfall amount and socio-economic implications.

He stated that the agency also provides Decadal Agromet Bulletin published every 10 days, farmers guide, Crop Weather Calendar (CWC), Annual Climate Review, Quarterly Weather Review, Drought and Food Monitoring Bulletin, State Downscaled and Daily Weather Forecast.

For farmers to gain optimally from the SCP, Prof. Matazu informed that the agency took it upon itself to train farmers and extension officers on the application of SCP for agricultural production.

Meanwhile, WFD showcases a collective action across 150 countries, which makes the day one of the most celebrated days of the UN calendar.