By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI) has said Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) under the tenure of the immediate past director general Prof Sani Abubakar Mashi witnessed a tremendous improvement, in the area of modern infrastructure, and providing a conducive working environment for employees.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja yesterday, executive director, CAACASVI, Comrade Olumuyiwa Onlede said upon his appointment in January 2017 he realised the need for new ideas and innovation to ensure safety in the aviation sector.

He said contrary to the media report and insinuations, Prof Mashi was not removed from office due to fraud allegations or unfair practices.

Onlede said, “haven been investigated by ICPC and EFCC, Prof Mashi was given a clean bill of health as far as all allegation of corruption is concern.

“This clarification is necessary in order not to weigh down the morale of public office holders who in their capacity decided to do that which is right

and good, also for few public servants that are diligent in their duty not to be discouraged by this kind of situation that appears to sacrifice good hands on the iota of politics.”

He said the newly appointed director general should maintain the momentum of change and development that was initiated by the immediate past DG

as anything short of that will only take Nigeria aviation sector back to the old days of lack of safety as witnessed some decades ago.

“We also urge the immediate past DG to avail himself whenever beer called upon to serve in any capacity as we wish him the best in his future

endeavour,” he said.