Chairman, Caretaker committee of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engr Musa Nimrod, has expressed his commitment to develop almajiri children in sports.

He said his decision hinged on the just concluded division one Volleyball League in Kaduna where he saw an almajiri child embracing a volleyball with so much interest in the game, a picture he said went viral.

The NVBF boss made the disclosure in his response shortly after receiving three separate letters of commendation from North West Sports Stakeholders for his unflinching support to sports development in the zone.

According to him, “I am yet to achieve what I want to do in this zone. Not only in volleyball or sports, I also drill a lot of boreholes within and outside the zone. I give water to many villages. What is money without touching lives?

“The development of Almajiris will be my next agenda. Whatever deliberation you will do here, I will stand by you,” he assured.

He emphasized that if sport is given the right position, it will help address the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Speaking on the letters of recommendation given to him, Nimrod said that he was privileged to be a part of the meeting which attracted the directors of sports from the seven states that make up the zone, as well as other major actors in the sector.

He commended the North West zone for being steadfast in organising sporting activities, stressing that, even during the COVID-19 lockdown, they were holding zoom meetings.

“I am proud of this zone. This zone is a leader and others want to emulate, adding that there are great potentials for sports in the zone.”

Earlier, the zonal coordinator, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, North West, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, said the letters were to commend Nimrod for his unique role in sports development in the zone.

“The first letter is for his donation of trophies for the conduct of North West Zonal U-17 Female Volleyball Championship. He also received a letter for sponsoring the North West Volleyball Coaches Clinic recently held in Jigawa, while he last letter is for the uplifting of sports generally in the zone.