BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engineer Musa Nimrod has donated a standard volleyball court to Gahara community, the hometown of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustpha, in the Hong local government area of Adamawa State.

The standard volleyball court which was bankrolled by the NVBF boss was constructed by the community under the supervision of the Adamawa State Volleyball Association to ensure it meets approved international standards.

NVBF boss while handing over the court to the community said the need to construct the court became necessary so as to help develop talents in the game of volleyball and sports generally.

“I saw a lot of talents when I came home last time and I thought within me that if these talents get standard facilities they can go places.

“We have started with this volleyball court today, we hope to extend it to other sports soon. We have a lot of potential here and other rural areas in the state, which we hope to catch-them young.

“Like you can see, the court is constructed in Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Garaha so that the students can also have access to the facilities,” Nimrod said.

The district head of Dugwada, Mr. Simon Buba, whose Garaha community is under his jurisdiction, said the facility will go a long way in curbing youth restiveness in the area.

He commended Engr. Nimrod for sponsoring the construction of the volleyball court in his domain and promised to ensure that the court is used to develop and discover talents that will represent the state and country in general.

He called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture of Engr. Nimrod, while assuring that the facility will be used for volleyball competition for teams from across the local governments soon.

Nimrod also donated volleyball Nets and antennas to volleyball clubs in the state.

In the exhibition match played to commemorate the handing over of the court to the district head between Spartan and Team Nimrod ended in favour of Spartan Volleyball club of Yola.