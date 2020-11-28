By Salifu Usman, Abuja

President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engr Musa Nimrod has governments at all levels to build community sports development centers in all the nook and crannies of the country towards discovering future champions.

Nimrod made the call while speaking at the one-day seminar organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), FCT chapter, in Abuja.

He described talent as an individual’s potential or capacity to excel in a particular sport that requires special skills and training, but stressing that the individual’s potential is a condition specified by all available factors contributing to the actual growth of the talent.

According to him, time and access to training facilities are key factors in discovering hidden talents.

“Aside key components of discovering talents, time and access to training facilities are very essential.

“In volleyball, talents need to be discovered on time. When a prospective athlete is within the age bracket of 9-16, such a player can be a focus of attention by the coach or trainer.

“A player with exceptional skill can be a pillar to a team, that is if the player has the team work Spirit. He or she will be a leader in play, rallying the support of other teammates to build solid performances.

“It is however imperative for the team to understand and support any player with exceptional skill for maximum performances. In modern Volleyball, we have specialisation of skills, the shortest player can be of great help like the tallest player. It all depends on the role they are playing. What is important however is the way and manner their individual talents are brought to harmony for the general output of the team.”

He commended the federal government for organizing National Youth Games annually saying the Games has unveiled many talents for NVBF.