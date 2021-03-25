BY HENRY TYOHEMBA and MOKWE RITA, Abuja

The governing board of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that applicants would have to supply their National Identity Number (NIN) before they can register for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB also revealed that the examinations would hold from Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June, 2021.

JAMB head of media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who made the disclosures in a statement yesterday, said the registration exercise will commence between Thursday, April 8 to Saturday, May 15, 2021, adding the optional mock examination for those who indicated interest and registered before April 24, 2021, will be hold on Friday, April 30, 2021.

According to him, “For any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN), it is therefore mandatory for participation in the 2021 Registration Exercise.

Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country. The list is available in all the state offices and JAMB’s website: www.jamb.gov.ng

“The approved schedule for registration and examination are as follows; Registration exercise will start on Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May, 2021. Candidates are also to note that the registration for DE applicants would run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There would be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME/DE application documents.

“The venue of the examination will be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town. The registration fee for the 2021 application documents is N3, 500 and N500 for the recommended reading text.

“Information regarding other registration processes and requirements would be made available on the Board’s website and advertised in the electronics and print media from 5th April, 2021,” Benjamin added.