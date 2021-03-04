By NKECHI ISAAC and ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment agents from licenses from one to five years in consideration of their satisfactory performance, subject to continuous monitoring.

Minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, made this known during the Ministerial Task Force on the NIN-SIM registration 4th review meeting held in Abuja.

He said the move was a deliberate effort of the federal government to simplify the enrolment process for Nigerians and legal residents, adding approval was also given to mobile network operators (MNOs) for the establishment of dedicated subscriber identity module (SIM) Swap Centres across the local government areas (LGAs) in Nigeria.

Other resolutions reached at the meeting include a mandate to the Technical Committee to complete the development of a new SIM issuance strategy that cannot be compromised to ensure there is no repeat of the past process that was compromised through pre-registration by some agents; a Multi-Sectoral Adhoc Committee was tasked to immediately complete the review of the processes for new SIM activations for legal residents staying in Nigeria for less than 24 months.

The membership of the Committee was drawn from NCC, NIMC, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

Furthermore, MNOs that already have Service Centres in important and critical locations in LGAs, are expected to upgrade these Centres to a level where they can qualify as SIM Swap Centres in order to reduce the challenges associated with the SIM Swap/Replacement process for the citizens. The purpose is to bring SIM Swap Centres closer to Nigerians regardless of their location.

Pantami also tasked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), working with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and MNOs, to come up with a framework for the establishment of SIM Swap/Replacement Centres in each of the 774 LGAs in the country, beginning with critical and feasible locations.

The executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, briefed the meeting on the outcome of the Senate Investigative Hearing on 5G Deployment in Nigeria, which took place on February 25, 2021.

He extolled the minister for making an eloquent presentation to dispel fears about the public health and security implications of 5G, as well as making a case for this new technology in the country. This was even as all stakeholders agreed on the need for the country to deploy 5G technology.

A statement co-signed by the NCC’s head of public affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde and NIMC’s head of corporate communications, Mr Kayode Adegoke said Pantami appreciated Nigerians for their patience and compliance with the government’s directive on the NIN-SIM registration exercise, which has many benefits to the country and its citizens.