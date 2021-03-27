BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

The registrar of Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede has stressed that the board introduced the use of National Identity Number (NIN) for the registration of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to checkmate examination malpractices.

Oloyede spoke yesterday in Abuja during a virtual meeting with owners of Computer Based Test Centres, service providers and other stakeholders to the 2021 UTME registration.

The registrar who said the directive for the use of NIN as a prerequisite for registration was from the Minister of Education, noted that the motive was also for security reasons.

“We don’t even require the name of the candidate, we just want the NIN we will then do the needful to pull the data of the candidate and the process will go on from there.

“Its for security reasons; for us at our small level it helps us to avoid impersonation but there is a bigger picture of insecurity in the country and we know that many of this problems we have is because we have identification problem, we cannot identify every citizen, where he is and what he is doing.

“Government is trying to ensure that we have some strategy for improving the security system and of course if those who are coming in to the tertiary institution are exposed to this basic civil responsibility, it will be good to develop a culture of accountability because accountability starts from being identified.”