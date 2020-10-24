The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has pledged its commitment to increase the monthly National Identification Numbers (NIN) enrolment of Nigerians and legal residents from 500,000 to 2.5 million monthly.

The director-general/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, gave the assurance when he received the ministerof Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, who paid an official visit to the commission’s head office in Abuja.

Aziz said NIMC is commitment to the provision of national Identity services to the Nigerian populace.

Earlier in his remarks, the minister charged NIMC to increase and improve its performance with regards to NIN registration and issuance, even as he reiterated the 2.5Million monthly enrolment target.

Pantami assured the NIMC management of his resolve to improve the state of the current infrastructure and equipment to enable the commission sustain its performance towards the discharge of this critical national assignment.

The NIMC boss restated the commitment of the commission’s management towards meeting and urpassing the monthly target as part of the policy statements in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

A statement issued by the commission’s head of corporate communication, Mr Kayode Adegoke, emphasised the commission has competent human resources and looks forward to government support and intervention in injecting the much needed material resources to realise the setobjectives.

“In recognition of the importance of digital identity in actualising the digital economy goals, the minister commended the strides recorded by the commission despite limited resources, while assuring it of his continuous support and guidance towards ensuring the fulfilment of its mandate.

“Pantami informed the commission that he has initiated moves to improve the staff welfare,” it added

