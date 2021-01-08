By Tarkaa David,

Activities at the headquarters of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Abuja where some Nigerians were undergoing their National Identification Number (NIN) suffered a major setback yesterday as scores of applicants were left unattended following a strike embarked upon by workers of the commission.

Many of the applicants who arrived as early as 8 am were locked outside the commission’s office while officials discussed the crisis in hush voices.

It was gathered that the president of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC branch, Lucky Michael, and its secretary, Odia Victor, jointly signed the strike notice.

The notice reads in part: “Consequent upon the just-concluded Congress of the above-mentioned association that took place on January 6, 2021, the unit executive directs all members of grade level 12 and below in the head office and state offices to report to their respective duty posts tomorrow, January 7, 2021, and do nothing.

“All members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as a task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance with the directive.”

A communiqué issued at the end of the Congress meeting of the ACCSN, NIMC branch, however, noted that the strike had become imperative considering the risks involved in the ongoing registration due to the exposure of staff members to risks associated with COVID-19.

The union argued that lack of personal protective equipment, irregularities in the promotion and poor funding of NIMC were part of the issues leading to the strike.

The Congress also insisted that adequate measures should be taken to curtail the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining that their doors were opened for dialogue.

It further resolved that the safety of staff members should be prioritised, and their offices nationwide should be fumigated immediately due to the surge in the numbers of applicants.