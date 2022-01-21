The Next Innovation with Japan, NINJA, Startup Gateway, Abuja, has held its demo day, which featured pitches from top business companies and moguls to provide investments and create an enabling business environment.

Following the successful completion of the incubation and investment readiness program for the NINJA startup gateway in Abuja implemented by Aiivon Hub, the start-ups had the opportunity to showcase and pitch their ideas/ businesses in hopes of securing additional investments and support.

The startups received business development support and well-structured business training by Aiivon in key areas including planning and forecasting, marketing and sales, branding and communications, accounting and financial management, legal, human resource and administration, design thinking, and product development among other things.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Hamza Gomina from JICA Nigeria, said, “The entrepreneurship and start up ecosystem in Nigeria is rapidly growing and changing. And JICA is proud to be assisting in the growth and materialization of these innovative ideas in the tech space which is also to the benefit of the country as we move towards more digitized world”.

Mr Nao Fuwa in his closing remarks encouraged the start-ups to continue to embrace their businesses with high passion and motivation as the ingredient to scale above all odds.

At the event also, some profile of the incubated startups that pitched, were, Amoto Health, Beam, Fleet, MyChasis, Prandie.

Amoto Health.

Amoto Health is building a platform that virtually connects users-regardless of their sexuality, gender, ethnicity, religion and geographic location-to sexual healthcare that is safe, transparent, and user friendly.

Beam

Beam is a (Fintech) banking app that suits your pocket at the convenience of your fingertips, gain control over your finance, budget your earnings, and crowd-fund your projects. Beam will help you get started and keep you seated in your journey through wealth management.

Fleet

Fleet is a startup that provides suite of applications (web, mobile, no-code plugins) to connect SME’s to a vetted pool of logistics providers and independent operators; with minimal changes to their existing workflow at the lowest prices.

MyChassis

MyChassis is simplifying vehicle ownership for the fastest-growing continent, helping customers save time and money while making routine auto maintenance, repairs, and assistance more accessible, convenient, and reliable.

Prandie

Prandie is a cloud-based management system for SMEs, Entrepreneurs, and Firms. Leveraging on Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning, Prandie is focused on increasing the productivity, accountability, and efficiency of businesses.