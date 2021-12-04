The chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Trade and Investment Minister, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, for taking deliberate steps towards having Nigeria in the league of 190 business community-nations of the world despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and its latest variant.

It will be recalled that President Buhari alongside 10 cabinet ministers and chief executives of government agencies and parastatals attended a business exhibition in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend tagged “EXPO 2020” which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement in Abuja, the NIPC board chairman stated that the DUBAI EXPO has afforded and unveiled investment opportunities for Nigerian investors with specific project profiles and investment opportunities to a single location with an attracting long-term investments in critical sectors, such as agriculture, manufacturing, oil and gas, healthcare, technology, power, construction and transportation logistics.

According to him, “It has provided Nigerian investors with the opportunity to meet with investors for partnership and we need to work collectively to build a better future. Because we believe that the UAE being a strategic country, provides a unique platform for movement of capital as a resource to support Nigeria’s growth, access to value addition, investment for its comparative goods and services and virtual connectivity to drive importation and employment for our unique youths.

“Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission has unveiled series of investment projects across all critical sectors for the world to consider investing in.”

He continued, “The Federal Government under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari is continously focused on promoting industrialisation of the country to better prepare to receive beneficial investment numerous strategies aimed at improving a competative business environment to attract both domestic and foreign investments to reduce import and promote economic linkages and technology transfer between major projects and smaller businesses, thereby addressing growing unemployment rate and poverty in the land well in place in Nigeria for investors to take advantage of.”

He pointed out that with the enormous responsibilities bestowed on the Governing Board of NIPC, the council shall continue to work very closely with its friends and strategic partners to deliver the desired set-targets for the people of Nigeria.