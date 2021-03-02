By Kingsley Alu, Abuja

Management of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has expressed concern over the unexpected industrial action and locking of the access gate of the agency’s head office in Abuja by the leadership of the agency’s chapter of the Association of Senior Civil

Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) early on February 24, 2021.

The leadership of the union had claimed the action was predicated on

the alleged wrongful dismissal of staff, management’s alleged refusal to implement the terms of an agreement reached with the union in July 2020.

The union also alleged interference and manipulation of staff promotion exercises, including NIPC’s supposed inability to achieve results in five years;

The union also accused the executive secretary, Yewande Sadiku.

But in a statement issued in Abuja, the management of the agency noted that despite the resolution of virtually all the issues and continuous engagement with the union and other stakeholders, the

union has issued four ultimatums to the management in the past six months, over issues that had either been resolved or had never been brought to management’s attention.

“Most of the current allegations were also made by the Union when it unexpectedly locked the NIPC gate in July 2020. Following that incident, the

Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment held several meetings with representatives of the NIPC governing council, NIPC management, the union,

the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and other stakeholder MDAs resulting in the resolution of the issues, most of which have been

implemented, while others are at various stages of implementation,” it stated.

It further explained that In relation to the 2020 promotion exercise, the promotion examinaton was transparently conducted by the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) with the full participation of relevant MDAs, including the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.