The Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO) has positioned it’s workforce for improved service delivery in the coming year 2022.

The managing director and chief executive officer of the company, Suresh Kumar, in his new year message, appreciated the employees resilience over the years, noting that, the year offers a lot of opportunities which must be optimised by the fuel marketing company.

Kumar, said the company would continue to take its pride of place within the context of the emerging downstream sector under the PIA.

He, however, urged the employees to brace up for the challenges ahead, affirming that their dedication and commitment have contributed immensely to the company’s resilience over the years.

The entire workforce of the company, he stressed, needs to develop more synergy towards sustaining the company’s milestones and moving it to a higher level of efficiency for her to continue to occupy its pride of place within the context of the emerging downstream sector under the Petroleum Industry Act[PIA]

“Our collective contributions in the outgoing year towards achieving milestones set by the promoters are commendable, nevertheless this is not to suggest that there is no room for improvement. I want you to note that with the enactment of the PIA, we all should be on our toes in order to improve our bottom line,” he stated.

He, however, assured of his continued commitment to put in the right welfare for the workforce to enable them put in their best without sacrificing merit in the scheme of things.

