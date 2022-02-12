Operators of the National Mail Route Delivery Service (NMRDS) have petitioned the minister of communications and digital economy, Prof Isa Pantami, over the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) indebtedness to its members in the last eight months, which amounts to over N200 million.

A copy of the petition, which was signed by counsel to the operators, Wole Abidakun, urged the minister to impress upon NIPOST, to within the next seven days do the needful, or face the necessary legal tussle.

Abidakun said tax deductions effected on operators’ account for the past five years by NIPOST have not been remitted to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), which he noted, had hindered the operators from accessing their tax clearance over the years.

He added that because of this, the operators cannot bid for other jobs in other organisations and this has visited untold hardship on his clients’ means of survival.

The petition, which was also sent to the post master general of NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, added, “Ordinarily, our clients would have proceeded to explore other legal options available to them, but to show goodwill, our clients demand a meeting with you within seven days of your receipt of this letter to sort out issues amicably and maintain the cordial relationship that exist between your organisation and our clients.

Where you fail, refuse and/or neglect to meet with our clients, within the time herein stated, then we have our clients’ further instructions to explore legal remedies available to them.”

The spokesman of the operators, Senator Usman Liman, had told the press recently that it was inappropriate for NIPOST to engage Speedaf Logistics, which is a Chinese company, in mail delivery services at the expense of indigenous companies, even after it had failed to pay the operators in the last eight months.

