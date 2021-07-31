The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) yesterday entered into partnership with LEADERSHIP Media Group in preparation for its planned Citizens’ Summit on National Integration, Peace and Security.

The partnership was sealed when the national president and chairman of the governing council of NIPR, Alhaji Murktar Zubair Sirajo, led a delegation to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Media Group in Abuja to solicit support in publicising its programmes aimed at mending fault lines across the country.

The national president who said the endeavour was sequel to concerns by members of the institute both as citizens and bridge builders to ensure outright restoration of peace and development in the country, as well as stemming the poisoned narrative created by ethnic champions who are becoming role models for divisive tendencies.

Sirajo, who expressed concern over the current security situation in the country, said the proposed summit was their own idea of bringing people together to dialogue rather than to fight.

Noting that building and strengthening relationships through dialogue remained the core mandate of the media, the NIPR boss added that Nigeria as a country was well endowed with people as its asset, and that their diversity remained a blessing.

He emphasised that the increasing tension across the country which was caused by banditry, violence, secessionist agenda, inter/intra ethnic conflicts and other forms of criminality which have generated a widening trust gap among the component units in the nation could only be curbed through sincere dialogue.

He said, “The truth is that this country is beautiful as one. You can hardly find a more endowed country like Nigeria. Our diversity is a blessing. The agitations and counter agitations are all products of frustration and I think if we sit down at a round table and sincerely and genuinely look at the issues, we will find a solution’’.

Sirajo who commiserated with the LEADERSHIP family over the death of its founding chairman, Sam Nda-Isaiah, described him as a good man who stood for the truth.

Responding, the senior vice chairman/editor-in-chief of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, thanked members of the institute for taking up what he described as an extra-ordinary task geared towards uniting the nation.

Ishiekwene, who further commended the delegation for reactivating the office of the citizen expressed optimism that they would no doubt leave a better legacy for the country and its future generations, considering the scope of their assignment. He pledged LEADERSHIP’s readiness to sensitise the public in line with its goal of promoting unity, peace and progress.