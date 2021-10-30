The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has disclosed ongoing plans to engage the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to sanction individuals practicing public relations without license.

President of NIPR, Mukhtar Sirajo, made the disclosure at the special induction ceremony of students and staff of the Institute of Development Communication (ISDEVCOM), Nasarawa State University, during its third international conference on communication and development in Africa with the theme; ‘Strategic Security and Health Communication for Sustainable Development.’

Sirajo who commended the newly inducted members for escaping the wrath of NIPR, said up until their induction, they were among illegal practitioners even if among the best and most experienced in the field of public relations.

He said: “You were practicing illegally. I want to congratulate you for escaping the hammer that actually was just about to fall.

“The law actually mandates the Attorney General of the Federation to establish a tribunal to try those found practicing public relations without licensing by the institute. We are actually very soon having a courtesy call on the attorney general where we want to remind him of that very huge responsibility and we want to believe that very shortly that tribunal is going to be set up.”

Sirajo warned the inducted associates to conduct themselves but most importantly, be good ambassadors of the institute bearing in mind public relations was a profession bothering on relationship building.

The vice chancellor, Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), Prof. Suleiman Bala Usman, congratulated the newly inducted members from “transitioning from quackery to professionals.”

“We are happy that a lot of you are members of the university which means the university is on the right track, the students we are training are professionals, the image of the university will be adequately projected. I think we now expect that you are going to be the face of public relations of the university,” he said.