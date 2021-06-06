The upcoming Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) is set to produce industry action plan post-Covid-19 pandemic.

The conference, scheduled for June 6 – 10, 2021, is primed to come up with an action plan for Africa’s oil and gas industry in the post-Covid-19 pandemic era.

The theme of the summit is, ‘From Crisis to Opportunities: New Approaches to the Future of Hydrocarbons.’

According to the managing director, Brevity Anderson, event producers of NIPS, James Shindi: “the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the global economy especially the oil and gas industry. The global level travel bans along with grounding of international flights led to heavy reduction in consumption of aviation fuel across the globe. So, there is need for an African-wide response for a post-Covid-19 era.”

It should be noted that partial and complete lockdown strategy which was used to deal with the pandemic further curtailed industrial and commercial activities, thereby, reducing consumption of fuel further and pushing the oil prices down to $23.36 at a point.

The summit will be declared open by president Muhammadu Buhari, with the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva as chief host.

As is tradition with the NIPS from inception, top African Energy ministers will also be attending this edition. Some of the African Energy ministers who have confirmed attendance include; Gabriel Mbanga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines & Hydrocarbon, Equatorial Guinea; Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy, Ghana; Budimbu Ntuabuanga Dider, Minister of Hydrocarbon, Democratic Republic of Congo and Vincent de Paul Massassa, Minister of Hydrocarbon, Gabon.

“We gather the best brains and key policy makers from across the continent to chart the way forward and posit strategies for the management of Africa’s huge hydrocarbon resources. That has been our tradition from inception” said Shindi.