Kaduna State Government has been commended for its governance reforms and the giant infrastructural developments that it embarked on, in the last seven years of the Malam Nasir El-Rufai administration.

Professor Tunji Olaopa, a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy, and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, gave the commendation when he led some participants of the Senior Executive Course for a study tour to Kaduna state.

The Directing Staff expressed the desire of NIPSS to have documents relating to some of the giant strides of the administration, for peer learning and teaching.

According to him, participants of the Senior Executive Course 44 are researching on “Strengthening Local Governance in Nigeria: Challenges, Options and Opportunities’’.

Professor Olaopa said that they are in Kaduna to interact with experts and stakeholders on the subject matter and to know the position of the state government on the appropriate model of governance at the local government level.

“Constantly, we recognize the deep structural changes and reforms that KDSG, under the indefatigable governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has implemented, in the last seven years and the evidences are not hidden as we were coming. So, we congratulate your administration,’’ he admitted.

Olaopa recalled that “NIPSS did express, through your participants last year, that we look forward to further engagements, to document some of your strides as lessons of experience for peer learning and sharing, possibly across the states in Nigeria and possibly across the federal level. And we look forward to crafting a few cases studies for the purposes of our teaching.

“We also look for the possibility that, before the tenure of the governor runs out, we could create a platform in NIPSS for you to ventilate thoughts around some of the novel governance achievements,’’ he added.

In her response, Kaduna state Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe who received the NIPSS participants, appreciated the institute for choosing Kaduna for the study tour.

Dr Balarabe described the topic as aptly timed because of the important role that local governance plays in national development.

She further stated that the reforms that were carried out by Kaduna State Government are aimed at strengthening the local government system, to make it efficient in delivering governance at the grassroots.

According to the Deputy Governor, Kaduna state has also instituted a citizens’ participation in budgeting for the local governments, adding that all the 23 local governments enjoy full financial autonomy.

“Apart from statutory deductions, Kaduna State Government does not take money from the accounts of the local governments”, she disclosed.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that the state government has devolved some agencies to local governments to run, especially mass literacy, fire services, and forest management.

Dr Balarabe added that the government is very proud to have pioneered electronic voting in Nigeria as it conducted local government elections twice in 2018 and 2021 and ‘’we believe that this has increased transparency and made the elections free and fair.”