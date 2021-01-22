BY CHIKA OKEKE- Abuja

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has canvassed the concession of locally-produced building materials to encourage manufacturers of raw materials, adding that there should be deliberate efforts by all levels of government to inspire local manufacturers in the country.

President of NIQS, Mohammed Abba Tor, who stated this in Abuja yesterday, during a media tour of the new headquarters at Mabushi, disclosed that concession would boost job creation and crash the cost of building materials especially the rising cost of cement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While commending the federal government on the National Housing Programme (NHP), he stated that professional bodies in the built sector were directly or indirectly involved in the programme, adding that members of NIQS had visited President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, requesting that federal government should intervene in providing mass housing for Nigerians.

Tor encouraged the public and private sectors to engage the services of qualified professionals in building construction, saying that in case of any collapse, the professional bodies would sanction the defaulters to enable the investor recoup its investment.

He described the new headquarters as a functional, well-designed and purpose-built office complex that befits the status of the NIQS as a professional body that has been in existence for the past 50 years.

According to him, “The edifice is one of the fundamental strategies of the NIQS in ensuring that the next 50 years is anchored on a solid foundation, which signals our commitment to our esteemed members and the wider society”.

Tor however appealed to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to speed-up the construction of the link road along the NIQS crescent, in order to ease accessibility, and stimulate social and economic activities in the area.