By ABU NMODU, Minna |

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has unveiled its new brand identity at the organisation’s 2020 Annual General Meeting even as the institute warned that any member involved in the construction of any collapsed building would be sanctioned.

The president of the Institute, QS Mohammed Abba Tor, unveiled the new brand identity at a special session at the AGM currently being held in Minna, Niger State capital.

According to him the essence of the rebranding project is to properly situate the Institute within the context of domestic and global changes and to ensure that it remains relevant to society and discharge its obligations to members in the most effective ways possible.

He lamented how the role of the Quantity Surveyor in the construction industry as the professional construction costs manager and the unique value the role adds to projects is sometimes overlooked.

Abba Tor explained that “overlooking the input of the QS has negative impacts ranging from costs inflation to procurement of sub-standard materials and misalignments between assumed projects’ material needs and the actual requirements.”

Consequently, he disclosed that henceforth the institute would sanction any of its members found to have been involved in the construction of collapsed building.