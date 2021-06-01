Chairman of Nigerian Institute of Quality Surveyors (NIQS) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Bede Nnanna, has vowed to come hard on quack surveyors in the nation’s capital.

Nnanna, who stated this in Abuja during a courtesy visit to the president of Quantity Surveying Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN), Murtala Aliyu, said the Institute would not fold its arms and watch core jobs taken by quacks.

He said many of their members are unemployed due to brazen encroachment of quacks into the profession, adding that there are so many occasions where persons who are not quantity surveyors take up quantity surveyors jobs as if it is a mere building contract.

“In days to come, we are going to inaugurate a strategic tasks force that will articulate those function that are exclusive preserve of the QS, to monitor all procurement processes in FCT and beyond to identify MDAs and individuals that would encroach into our job”, he said.

In his remarks, the president of QSRBN, Murtala Aliyu said as long as quacks are being used for building, there would be continued building collapse in our society, and urged the public to use professionals in all aspects of their projects delivery.

He charged the federal government to deploy its mechanisms such as development controls to ensure that designs approved are what are on ground.