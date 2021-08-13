Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) has thrown its weight behind the 1st International Potato Value Chain and other Root Crops Conference and Exhibition, accepting to partner with ABG Paulas Resources Limited to deliver the Expo.

In a letter dated July 28, 2021, signed by the managing director and chief executive officer of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulahammed, and addressed to the chairman of the National Organising Committee of the event, NIRSAL accepted to participate in the event. The MD also accepted to deliver a paper at the opening ceremony of the programme titled: “Financing Potato Value Chain and other Root crops in Nigeria: Development Financing Options”

The minister of agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, had, in a similar letter dated April 30, 2021 validated the conference and exhibition, describing it as an event that would “open up investment opportunities, create jobs for stakeholders and facilitate increased production, as well as food and nutrition security.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nanono is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the event, which would be attended by a wide spectrum of stakeholders in the root crops value chain.

In a statement, Charles Ozoemena, executive director, strategy, communication and media of the event, said other confirmed speakers are the managing director of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulahammed; the executive secretary, Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Prof Garba Sharubutu; the chief executive officer of Farmforte, Mr Osazuwa Osayi and member, Board of Directors, Inova Capital Ag, Switzerland, Prince Henry Erimodafe.

The rest are the general manager Grimme, Germany, Mr Frank Noddmann, Mr Ulf Zell, a German international management consultant, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Ambassador Tuggar, Dr Franz-Georg Von Busse, representative of Pottinger, Austria and Mrs Victoria Baxter from Ghana.

A few days ago, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, appointed the deputy governor, Professor Sonni GwanleTyoden, to oversee the organisation of the expo.

He described the event as in sync with the objectives of the agricultural policy of the state.