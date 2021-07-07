NIRSAL Microfinance bank (NMFB) has denied allegation that an Agri-Business Small & Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) loan of N5 million was diverted by its staff.

In a statement that was issued by its spokesperson yesterday, the bank said the claim “is far from the truth.”

There had been a report alleging the bank misappropriated N5 million relating to an AGSMEIS loan beneficiary.

The bank’s head of corporate communications, Halima Omar said it was a rare case of swap of phone numbers with similar names in 2019 when full automation had not been deployed.

“The phone numbers of two applicants bearing the same name (Rebecca Daniel and Rebecca Zamari Daniel) exchanged places during the disbursement process. Incidentally, both had AGSMEIS loan approvals for different sums,” she stated.

Omar explained that “upon disbursement, the loan of N500,000.00 was approved in favour of the rightful person using her Bank Verification Number (BVN) but with a wrong phone number.”

She said the loan has since been utilised by the said beneficiary in early 2020 and repayment commenced after moratorium. She said that was why Rebecca Zamari Daniel was receiving text messages for the repayment of a N500,000 loan.

She assured that the information mismatch has been sorted and the N5 million loan for Rebecca Zamari Daniel booked differently.

Omar said AGSMEIS application process has now been improved by leveraging technology to bring about efficiency as the process is now fully automated from start to finish.