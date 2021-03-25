ADVERTISEMENT

By Adegwu John, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General SA Adebayo has applauded the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Services(NIS) Muhammad Babandede over the recently commissioned world class technology building at the immigration headquarters.

Adebayo who gave the commendation when he paid a working visit to the NIS Data and Command Control Centre (NIS Technology Building) in Abuja to share operational experience also seeked to collaborate in the sharing of intelligence in view of the database available at the centre.

In a statement by the service public relations officer DCI James Sunday, the intelligence chief expressed appreciation that the infrastructure and vision of Babandede has placed NIS as a leading Immigration Service and evolving world class service with a record of uploading over 150,000 Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (STLD) making Nigeria the first Africa and 54th in the world.

In his remark, the Comptroller General of NIS Muhammad Babandede while sharing his thoughts with the Chief of Defence Intelligence on why security services must endeavour to share intelligence real time and work together to bring an end to the security challenges experienced said the forces can overcome with intelligence machineries deployed by all and full force deployed to decimate the bandits,kidnappers, insurgents and all the criminal elements metamorposing into various levels of organised criminal groups attacking innocent and defenceless citizens.

The NIS Data and Command Control Centre has the capacity to share,query,analyse and provide intelligence on the biodata of Nigerians and non Nigerians holder of passports and non Nigerians who are resident,on transit and must have been captured by NIS in the course of issuance of facilities.