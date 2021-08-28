The Nigeria Immigration Service has expressed concern over the entrance of Chinese businessmen into retail businesses in Nigerian markets.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Mohammed Babandede, who disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari said citizens who protect such foreigners are unpatriotic.

According to him, the NIS had been charged to protect Nigerian jobs.

He said: “That is even the biggest issue. Even last Monday, I raised this issue in Kano where they are into retail business in textile shops and other businesses.

“We need to be more patriotic. A situation where citizens give protection to Chinese and allow them in to retail businesses is a crime. A serious one for that matter.”

Babandede said President Buhari has directed the NIS to make sure the nation’s borders are more secure, saying that foreigners would monitored to ensure they do not violate the conditions of their visa.

He said: “I’m in the State House today to brief Mr President because he has tasked us individually as an agency to see what we can do to make Nigeria safer, greater and more attractive.

“As we are all aware, NIS is a security agency that is responsible for borders. At the same time, it is an agency that contributes to the ease of doing business.

“So, today, I’ve been able to brief Mr. President on what we are doing. And he has given me additional responsibilities on what we can do to make this country safer, better.

“Nigerians should be happier that the borders will be safer now than before. And efforts will be made to make sure there are no counter-crossing across our borders. And all persons who are in our country, who are non Nigerians, we must monitor to see what they’re doing that are of benefit to this country.

“As you are aware, each person enters Nigeria with a condition, whether to do a business or to establish a business but not to take the business of Nigerians.

“So, Mr. President has tasked us to make sure we look at this issue deeply to make sure that Nigerian labour is protected, Nigerian economy is protected, not taken away by foreigners who just come to do business and take away the money and not to invest.”